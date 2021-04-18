DeSantis Says Florida Moving Ahead on Election Reform Targeting Ballot Harvesting

Florida GOP Gov, Ron DeSantis said Sunday the state is moving ahead on election reform that will “basically” ban ballot harvesting.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” DeSantis said the reform will zero in a practice that allows voters to fill out an absentee ballot and then entrust it to another person to drop off at a mail center or ballot drop-off location.

“We had signature verification for mailing ballots and we had voter ID for a long time,” DeSantis said, noting the “key things” in the state’s new bill concern “eliminating any loopholes for ballot harvesting, we will basically have a ban on ballot harvesting in Florida.”

DeSantis claimed such practices that are legal in some states are “a total disaster.”

“We’re banning the well-funded groups like Mark Zuckerberg's group,” he said. “They were spending hundreds of millions of dollars to administer elections in certain parts of the country and we think that is totally unacceptable. We will prohibit that in Florida. We did the best in 2020 and this bill will let us stay ahead of the curve so we run free, and transparent elections.”

DeSantis also derided Major League Baseball’s boycott of Georgia for the site of the All-Stars game because of that state’s new election reform law.

“If you are Major League baseball and say you have to move out of Atlanta because they're having voter ID, what about the other jurisdictions that you're in that have more restrictive laws,” DeSantis asked.

“What about the fact that you're doing business [with] the Communist Party in China and you've done business with the Castro regime in Cuba. It doesn't make sense.”

According to DeSantis, “corporate America” is trying to “genuflect to the Woke” — and it’ll backfire.

“I think they've gone down a bad road, they will tie themselves in knots trying to please the extreme left,” he said of business’ pushback on Georgia. “What I've told people, if the left is after you, the minute you buckle, you're just painting a bull's-eye on your back. They are going to keep coming back and back and back. If you just [hold] your ground, they will complain for a couple of days and then will move on to the next outrage.”

“I think some of the corporate CEOs need to grow some backbone and they need to be willing to stand up and not get pushed in to taking these positions,” DeSantis said.

The governor also declared that Florida has drawn “a hard line” against any business requiring so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports.

“I did an executive order” against the use and “we have a bill going to the Florida legislature that will make that permanent.”

“We don't want to go down this road,” he said, adding businesses have “no right to know what shots you have had or not had, that's not ever how we've ordered American society.”

“If you want to go to a ballgame you should be able to buy a ticket and go to a ballgame without having to show you you personal health information,” he said. “We've believe it's important to draw a line in the sand on this.”

