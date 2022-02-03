DeSantis, Florida Amend Lawsuit Against Biden's Immigration Policy

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday filed an amended complaint saying the Biden's administration’s latest immigration policy is unlawful.

The complaint states that federal immigration officials are helping migrants to resettle around the U.S. instead of commencing immigration court proceedings of migrants caught at the border.

It also says the Transportation Security Administration is "accepting immigration arrest warrants as identification sufficient to board a domestic flight."

The administration is calling the policy "Parole + Alternatives to Detention."

"The Biden administration has not only consciously refused to enforce immigration laws, but it has also developed an operation to secretly resettle illegal aliens into communities across Florida and the rest of the United States," DeSantis said in a release posted on the governor’s website.

"They're doing this in the dark of night without any coordination with states, without any background checks, and without any efforts to initiate the legal process for their removal. I am glad Attorney General Moody is continuing our fight to hold the Biden administration accountable for its reckless disregard for immigration laws."

The governor's news release cited recent video footage that showed dozens of single-adult migrants lined up to get on buses outside of an ICE facility office in Texas. The buses were then driven to the local airport, where the migrants were flown to their destination of choice within the U.S.

That video seemed to show a violation of the Biden administration’s own procedures under Title 42, where single adult migrants would not be admitted to the country for public health reasons.

Florida in September filed a challenge to the Biden administration’s catch-and-release border practices, saying it ignores federal law that requires migrants to be detained while immigration courts determine if there is a valid basis to enter the country.

It was reported in October that the administration was secretly flying underage migrants from Texas to suburban New York in an effort to resettle them in the region.

Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax in December that a total of 130 immigrants were brought on a chartered flight to Pennsylvania's Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport earlier in the month and then sent out on buses.

DeSantis in December said he was focused on helping the people of Florida and would fight back to stop President Joe Biden's "mass human smuggling operation" of "dumping" migrants in his state.

"The border's obviously a disaster and some people say, Well, that's a problem for Texas or Arizona. Well, actually, the Biden administration puts people on planes and flies them into Florida in the wee hours of the morning," DeSantis said on Fox News. "They've done over 70 flights in the last six months, dump people here. And we had — a few weeks ago — one of those people that Biden dumped, ended up committing a murder in northeast Florida.

"These are crimes that would not have happened but for Biden’s recklessness. So, our view is, if they’re going to be dumping, we want to be able to facilitate transfers to places like Delaware, and, so, we have $8 million in my new budget to be able to do that."