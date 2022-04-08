DeSantis: 'Cold War' Between Florida, Georgia If Stacey Abrams Wins Governor's Seat

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday quipped of an impending "Cold War" between Florida and Georgia should Democrat Stacey Abrams win Georgia's gubernatorial election.

"We got a little bit going on in Georgia this week with the Masters golf tournament, big deal. I just want you to know we really appreciate our Georgians. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," he said during a press event in Gulf County. "I can't have [former Cuban communist leader Raul] Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, that would be a disaster. So, I hope you guys take care of that, and we'll end up in good shape."

He went on to state that Abrams would be a step too far, especially given the current leadership in the country to Florida's south.

Abrams, the former Georgia House Minority Leader, is running uncontested in the Democratic primary. She currently trails both her potential Republican opponents in her second bid to become governor, including incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue, according to a The Hill/Emerson College Poll released Wednesday.

Kemp, who beat Abrams in 2018 by just 1.4 percentage points, leads Abrams by a 51% to 44% margin while Perdue leads Abrams, 49%-44%.

Abrams' campaign brushed off the survey.

"When it comes to polls, 7 in 10 Georgia voters oppose the Kemp-Perdue criminal carry bill and 7 in 10 oppose the Kemp-Perdue denial of Medicaid access to 500,000+ Georgians. We can't control polls that will more than likely underestimate the power of Georgia's voters of color or the commentary from pundits who were wrong about Georgia in 2020 and 2021, but we can make sure Georgians learn about the record of our eventual opponent, whether it's Brian Kemp, David Perdue, or Kandiss Taylor," said Seth Bringman, an Abrams campaign spokesman.