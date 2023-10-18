DeSantis Endorses Jordan for Speaker, Slams House Chaos

Amid the tumultuous House speakership contest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thrown his support behind Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, while chastising the Republican discord in the lower chamber.

In an interview with Blake Burman, moderator of "The Hill" on NewsNation, DeSantis expressed his backing for Jordan, citing his belief in Jordan's potential to excel in the role, reported The Hill.

"I was hoping that Jim Jordan would get elected," remarked DeSantis, a 2024 GOP presidential primary contender.

"You know, he has my support. I think he could do a good job," DeSantis said.

"It's evident to me that a stark disparity exists between the happenings in the nation's capital and how we operate here in Florida," DeSantis elaborated. "We don't do political empty calories down here. We don't do the sideshow. We don't do the drama. We just deliver results across the board.

"I think the problem with what they're doing in D.C. is the drama's not leading to any result," DeSantis said. "It's like they're chickens with their heads cut off ... I think they need to get their act together and focus on the American people."

In his second attempt to secure the speakership on Wednesday, Jordan lost, garnering 199 votes. At the same time, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., received 212, with 22 House Republicans casting their votes in favor of alternative candidates. Jordan, however, has not exhibited any indication of relenting in this ongoing contest.

"We picked up some today; a couple dropped off, but they voted for me before. I think they can come back again. So we'll keep talking to members. Keep working on it," Jordan said after the vote, according to The Hill.

The House has been without a speaker since earlier this month when Kevin McCarthy was removed in a bipartisan vote, with eight Republicans joining Democrats. Former President Donald Trump, a 2024 GOP contender, endorsed Jordan earlier this month.

"He is a STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding – He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Trump posted on Truth Social.