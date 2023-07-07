Nevada Poll: DeSantis Tops Biden in Possible Matchup

A Nevada statewide survey published Friday shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating President Joe Biden 44% to 43% if the presidential election were held today.

Should former President Donald Trump win the GOP primary, the poll conducted by the Citizen Awareness Project shows he would lose to Biden in a close matchup, 45% to 42%.

DeSantis visited Nevada in mid-June looking to win over voters in the crucial primary state, which in 2021 replaced its party-run caucus format with a primary.

Trump won the Republican caucuses in Nevada in 2016, finishing 22 percentage points ahead of his closest rival, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Biden beat Trump in Nevada in the 2020 general election by a 33,596-vote margin, an outcome challenged and lost by Trump.

The Citizen Awareness Project poll, conducted July 5-6 among 500 registered voters in the state, also found:

54% say they disapprove of the job Biden as doing as president, compared with 40% who approve.

53% say there is "no way" they would ever vote to elect Trump as president, while 49% say the same about Biden.

61% say Americans are better off when the U.S. is seen as a strong leader around the world, compared with 34% who say Americans are better off when the U.S. focuses on its own interests at home and lets the rest of the world take care of itself.

48% say the U.S. is helping Ukraine "the right amount," while 28% say the U.S. is "doing too much to help Ukraine."

34% identified as Republicans, 37% as Democrats and 24% as independent.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.38%.