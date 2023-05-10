×
Tags: desantis | biden | florida | border | cbp

Gov. DeSantis Slams Biden's Lack of 'Vigor' on Immigration

Gov. DeSantis Slams Biden's Lack of 'Vigor' on Immigration
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (Scott Olson/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:23 PM EDT

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden's apparent lack of "energy" and "vigor" in dealing with the immigration crisis.

"We’ve got massive problems at our southern border with Mexico," DeSantis said during a press conference in Jacksonville before signing a new law mandating that all companies in the state use E-Verify to check the legal status of potential employees. 

"This is something that is the responsibility of Joe Biden, this is a responsibility he has defaulted on, really from day-one of his presidency."

DeSantis said Biden is charged with ensuring the safety and security of the country and that the laws "are faithfully executed," but he has "refused to meet that obligation."

He also said Florida has recognized this failing and has worked from the start of Biden’s administration to protect the state from his inadequate immigration policies, which will now get worse with the pandemic-era Title 42 health deportations ending this week.

According to Customs and Border Protection data, more than 1.5 million illegal migrants have crossed into the United States since the start of Fiscal year 2023 on Oct. 1, 2022, in addition to the more than 2.7 million that crossed in Fiscal Year 2022.

"That’s more than the combined populations of the cities of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa," he said. "Where is this president’s energy? Where is his vigor? Where is his commitment to the cause?"

DeSantis said that by the administration’s own estimates, the end of Title 42 could bring in more than 4 million illegal migrants this year alone, not even counting those that came into the United States undetected.

He said the influx of illegal migrants going to communities in the nation’s interior strains state and local government resources to care for them and provide services.

DeSantis posted on Twitter following the bill signing that Florida was "stepping up" to deal with Biden’s "catastrophe."

"Biden’s Border Crisis is a catastrophe," DeSantis posted on Twitter. "While Washington abdicates its responsibility to secure our border, Florida is once again stepping up. Today, I signed legislation to combat illegal immigration and to deter illegal immigrants from coming to Florida."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

