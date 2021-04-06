DeSantis: Biden's Border Action Dangerous to Entire Country

President Joe Biden has caused the "disaster" at the border because he rejected former President Donald Trump's policies that were working, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday, and that's making the country, not just the border states, more vulnerable to criminal infiltration.

"You now have this serious situation at the border, absolutely, that makes our country more vulnerable to that type of infiltration," the Republican governor told Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "They basically stopped enforcing immigration law."

DeSantis said Florida had agreements with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that if an illegal immigrant was a convicted criminal serving time in one of the state prisons, federal officers would pick up that person at the end of the prison sentence and return him or her to the prisoner's home country.

But now, such people are being released into communities nationwide, said DeSantis, and this has "real consequences for public safety and national security."

DeSantis also discussed the ongoing situation concerning Georgia after Major League Baseball pulled this summer's All-Star game over the state's new election law.

"I think it's a total disaster for Major League Baseball," said DeSantis. "I think they are alienating their fans. You have the political left that will push narratives. Corporate media will further the narratives regardless of facts and now you have major businesses and sports leagues adopting these narratives and taking huge consequential action as a result."

The MLB's move will hurt Atlanta and "probably will hurt a lot of African Americans, so why they're doing it, I have no idea," said DeSantis.

He also called the move from Atlanta "hypocritical."

"They say they don't like Atlanta or Georgia, because they are passing voter integrity laws, yet they do business with China, they went down and hobnobbed with Communist Cuba and (Fidel) Castro," said DeSantis. "All they're doing is getting pushed around by corporate media and the left, and they are alienating people. It was a huge mistake."

He also said the MLB and companies that are complaining about Georgia's law aren't citing facts but are trying to overthrow the law, something that wouldn't happen in Florida

"We're not governed by these big companies," the governor said. "These big companies that think they can butt in here, that will not be received favorably in the state of Florida and I can tell you, it's not just me saying that. I think our legislature be united in that. Corporations should work on employing people and doing business. They should stay out of the political fray and we don't want to see that here in Florida."