Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Supreme Court Just Didn't Want to Get Involved

Retired Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to turn away a lawsuit from Texas and 17 other states challenging the election results in four battleground states on the justification that they didn’t have standing to bring the suit indicates the court just didn’t want to get involved.

Appearing on Newsmax TV’s ''Stinchfield,'' Dershowitz agreed with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who indicated that Texas did have standing, saying they ''get the better of the argument,'' but that the court just didn’t want to deal with what may be perceived as political.

''This Supreme Court decision sends a message,'' Dershowitz said. ''The majority included the three justices appointed by President [Donald] Trump, and they all said, 'We’re not going to hear the Texas case. We’re not going to get involved in this election.'

''I think this sends a message. It’s not a legal message, but it’s a practical message: the Supreme Court is out of this game.''

The Texas suit claimed that officials in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia used fears of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as a justification to disregard election laws, which the Constitution grants only to the various state legislatures.

It argued that by weakening laws intended to curb fraud, the officials in the four states denied citizens in Texas — and other states — equal protection of their vote. Dershowitz said he believed the argument was valid, but the Supreme Court, in essence, said that citizens in other states were not harmed by the actions of officials in the four states.