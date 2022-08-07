Dershowitz: Biden Modern Day Gerald Ford

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Sunday dubbed President Joe Biden a modern-day version of Gerald Ford.

In an interview on on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Dershowitz gave Biden some back-handed praise in the comparison with the 38th president of the United States.

“President Biden has been the President Ford of modern day,” Dershowitz said. “He's calmed things down, he's stabilized things.”

Yet, Dershowitz said, “perhaps the best thing for the Democrats would be if Biden was a one-term president.”

Dershowitz went on to praise Biden’s record.

“He’s done great things in Ukraine, I think he has done good things on domestic policy, gotten some very good things passed,” Dershowitz said.

“He is not an exciting, dynamic candidate who's going to get things done,” he continued. “He is the candidate who restores normality. And if [former President Donald] Trump is going to run, I think that even a low ranking candidate with essentially moderate views, he won't win, but Trump will lose. So nobody's going to win next election if it's Trump versus Biden.”

Dershowitz added: “Compared to President Trump, current President Biden is a moderate. So is his Attorney General” Merrick Garland.