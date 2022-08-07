×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dershowitz | biden | gerald ford

Dershowitz: Biden Modern Day Gerald Ford

Dershowitz: Biden Modern Day Gerald Ford
President Joe Biden waves to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House before walking to Marine One for a trip to Delaware on August 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 07 August 2022 02:55 PM EDT

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Sunday dubbed President Joe Biden a modern-day version of Gerald Ford.

In an interview on on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Dershowitz gave Biden some back-handed praise in the comparison with the 38th president of the United States.

“President Biden has been the President Ford of modern day,” Dershowitz said. “He's calmed things down, he's stabilized things.”

Yet, Dershowitz said, “perhaps the best thing for the Democrats would be if Biden was a one-term president.”

Dershowitz went on to praise Biden’s record.

“He’s done great things in Ukraine, I think he has done good things on domestic policy, gotten some very good things passed,” Dershowitz said.

“He is not an exciting, dynamic candidate who's going to get things done,” he continued. “He is the candidate who restores normality. And if [former President Donald] Trump is going to run, I think that even a low ranking candidate with essentially moderate views, he won't win, but Trump will lose. So nobody's going to win next election if it's Trump versus Biden.”

Dershowitz added: “Compared to President Trump, current President Biden is a moderate. So is his Attorney General” Merrick Garland.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Sunday dubbed President Joe Biden a modern-day version of Gerald Ford.
dershowitz, biden, gerald ford
195
2022-55-07
Sunday, 07 August 2022 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved