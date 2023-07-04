Hunter Biden Plea Deal Prosecutor Has Conflict of Interest

One of the prosecutors who signed off on documents charging Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes reportedly once worked with a partner of President Joe Biden's son, the Daily Mail reported.

After a nearly five-year probe, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss officially filed charges against Hunter Biden.

Weiss' deputy, assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines, was one of those who also signed off on the charging documents. He joined Weiss and two other assistant U.S. attorneys in adding his signature to the papers.

Hines' LinkedIn account, shows he had worked as special counsel to former FBI Director Louis Freeh at his private company, Freeh Group International Solutions.

The Daily Mail said the company is a lobbying and risk-management consultancy that teamed up with Hunter Biden on overseas business currently under scrutiny by lawmakers.

Freeh allegedly worked with Hunter Biden on a $3 million job consulting for Romanian tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu, the Mail reported. That deal is reportedly now part of a federal criminal investigation.

According to the LinkedIn account, Hines joined Freeh's company in August 2013 and left in February 2015. It was not until 2016 that Hunter Biden began working with Freeh consulting for Popoviciu, according to the Mail.

The link between the prosecutor and Hunter Biden's business associate "calls into question the integrity of their entire investigation," Sen. Ron Johnson. R-Wis., told the Mail.

GOP lawmakers have slammed the charges filed by the Delaware prosecutor as a mere "slap on the wrist."

Meanwhile, Weiss, who was named to his post by then-President Donald Trump, has pushed back against claims he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington and denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case, The Associated Press reported.

In a two-page letter to House Republicans, Weiss defended the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings that ended last month with a plea with the Justice Department that likely spares Biden from prison.