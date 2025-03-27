DOJ Sets Up Task Force to Help Trump's 'Golden Age'

The Department of Justice has established a task force aimed at cutting through red tape that reduces business opportunities.

The department said in a press release the task force will help to advance President Donald Trump's vision of an economic "Golden Age."

The new Anticompetitive Regulations Task Force is targeting government and private blockades to free enterprise, according to Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater.

"This Antitrust Division will stand against harmful barriers to competition whether imposed by public regulators or private monopolists," she said.

A White House release on Jan. 24 said, "Within the first 100 hours of his second administration, President Trump taken hundreds of executive actions to secure the border, deport criminal illegal immigrants, unleash American prosperity, lower costs, increase government transparency, and reinstitute merit-based hiring in the federal government."

The DOJ said some of the primary markets that can expect more competition and reduced prices include housing, energy, transportation, healthcare, food, and agriculture.

Slater said the task force is looking for recommendations from anyone who can help pinpoint harmful regulations and business practices.

"We look forward to working with the public and with other federal agencies to identify and eliminate anticompetitive laws and regulations."

An executive order from Trump on Jan. 31 spelled out how federal agencies are expected to address the issue.