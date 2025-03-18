WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deportation | pam bondi | attorney general | justice department | doj | violent | criminals

AG Bondi: Deportations Will Continue

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 01:47 PM EDT

The Trump administration plans to continue deportations and ignore a federal judge.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a televised interview Tuesday that the administration "absolutely" would continue deportations in spite of the federal judge's order to stop. The judge ordered aircraft carrying people being deported to turn around and return to the U.S. The flights to El Salvador were not stopped.

AG Bondi said the court order amounts to, "an intrusion on the president's authority."

She added, "He [the judge] can't do it."

Other administration leaders have also suggested the federal court has no standing against a Presidential Order based on the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Some Republican members of Congress are considering ways to restrict courts from trying to block the administration's immigration policies and orders.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration plans to continue deportations and ignore a federal judge. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a televised interview Tuesday that the administration "absolutely" would continue deportations in spite of the federal judge's order to stop
deportation, pam bondi, attorney general, justice department, doj, violent, criminals, rapists
129
2025-47-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 01:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved