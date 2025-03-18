AG Bondi: Deportations Will Continue

The Trump administration plans to continue deportations and ignore a federal judge.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a televised interview Tuesday that the administration "absolutely" would continue deportations in spite of the federal judge's order to stop. The judge ordered aircraft carrying people being deported to turn around and return to the U.S. The flights to El Salvador were not stopped.

AG Bondi said the court order amounts to, "an intrusion on the president's authority."

She added, "He [the judge] can't do it."

Other administration leaders have also suggested the federal court has no standing against a Presidential Order based on the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Some Republican members of Congress are considering ways to restrict courts from trying to block the administration's immigration policies and orders.