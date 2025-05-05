US Seeking New Deportation Partnerships

The Trump administration has begun diplomatic talks with several nations asking them to accept deported migrants who are not citizens of their countries — similar to the deal the U.S. made with El Salvador.

Multiple South and Central American countries have reached agreements with the U.S. to accept and detain deportees who are not citizens of their countries, including El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama.

CBS News reports that the administration is looking outside the Americas for additional partnerships, entering into discussions with several European nations and some in Africa, including Angola, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Libya, and Rwanda.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a recent Cabinet meeting that the administration is "actively searching for other countries to take people from third countries."

"We are working with other countries to say, 'We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries,'" he said. "'Would you do that, as a favor to us? And the farther away from America, the better.'"

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, told CBS that the policy of deporting migrants to foreign countries "sends a message that will scare off people from coming unauthorized to the U.S. And it allows them to say that they can deport people from any nationality somewhere."

The report comes after news broke that the Department of Homeland Security plans to offer immigrants up to $1,000 to leave the U.S. voluntarily.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement.