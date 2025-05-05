WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deportation | immigration | illegal migrants | marco rubio | kristi noem | andrew selee

US Seeking New Deportation Partnerships

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 02:04 PM EDT

The Trump administration has begun diplomatic talks with several nations asking them to accept deported migrants who are not citizens of their countries — similar to the deal the U.S. made with El Salvador.

Multiple South and Central American countries have reached agreements with the U.S. to accept and detain deportees who are not citizens of their countries, including El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama.

CBS News reports that the administration is looking outside the Americas for additional partnerships, entering into discussions with several European nations and some in Africa, including Angola, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Libya, and Rwanda.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a recent Cabinet meeting that the administration is "actively searching for other countries to take people from third countries."

"We are working with other countries to say, 'We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries,'" he said. "'Would you do that, as a favor to us? And the farther away from America, the better.'"

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, told CBS that the policy of deporting migrants to foreign countries "sends a message that will scare off people from coming unauthorized to the U.S. And it allows them to say that they can deport people from any nationality somewhere."

The report comes after news broke that the Department of Homeland Security plans to offer immigrants up to $1,000 to leave the U.S. voluntarily.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration has begun diplomatic talks with several nations asking them to accept deported migrants who are not citizens of their countries — similar to the deal the U.S. made with El Salvador.
deportation, immigration, illegal migrants, marco rubio, kristi noem, andrew selee
270
2025-04-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved