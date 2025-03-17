NY Post Criticizes Musk Over Call to Impeach Federal Judge

The New York Post condemned billionaire entrepreneur and presidential adviser Elon Musk for supporting the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who temporarily halted President Donald Trump's executive order to rapidly deport members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

In a Sunday editorial, the newspaper argued that Musk was "way out of his lane" in advocating for Boasberg's removal.

The judicial order, issued Saturday, imposed a 14-day restraining period on Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which lets the president bypass standard immigration procedures during wartime to expel individuals deemed threats to national security. Boasberg, an Obama-appointed judge, mandated that any planes carrying deported individuals under this order be returned to the U.S.

Musk's endorsement of impeachment came in response to an announcement by Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, who declared plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Boasberg. Musk, 53, labeled the action "necessary" in a post on X.

The tech mogul previously criticized judicial rulings that stalled Trump administration policies, particularly those affecting the Department of Government Efficiency's anti-waste initiatives.

While Boasberg's order temporarily blocked deportations, some gang members had already been expelled. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared footage Sunday of more than 250 members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 arriving in El Salvador, where they will be held at the country's high-security Terrorism Confinement Center. Their deportation was part of a deal negotiated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump designated Tren de Aragua a terrorist organization in January, citing the group's involvement in human trafficking, drug smuggling and kidnappings across multiple states, including New York.

In his proclamation, Trump stated that Tren de Aragua and MS-13 "present an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy." His invocation of the Alien Enemies Act marked the fourth time the law has been used, with the last instance being President Franklin D. Roosevelt's internment of Japanese, German and Italian nationals during World War II.

The lawsuit challenging Trump's deportation order was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Democracy Forward, which sought a restraining order on behalf of five Venezuelan individuals. Boasberg justified his ruling by stating, "I do not believe I can wait any longer and am required to act."

The Trump administration has appealed the decision to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.