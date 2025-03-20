WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deportation | georgetown | badar khan suri | dhs | arrest | judge | immigration

Judge Blocks Georgetown Researcher Deportation

By    |   Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:37 PM EDT

A federal judge on Thursday ordered immigration officials not to deport a Georgetown scholar who was detained by the Trump administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda in the latest battle over speech on U.S. college campuses.

Politico reported that the researcher, Badar Khan Suri, was both teaching and studying at Georgetown under a student visa. He was arrested at his residence Monday by agents who identified with the Department of Homeland Security. He was informed his visa had been revoked, according to the lawsuit filed on his behalf.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered that Indian national Suri "shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order."

The case is one of the latest as the Trump administration attempts to put pressure on student activists believed to be supporting anti-American positions.

The Hill reported the government has accused Suri of being a Hamas sympathizer. Suri's attorneys believe he is being targeted because his wife is of Palestinian descent and both have voiced support in the past for Palestinian causes.

The Hill further reported that the Trump administration alleged that Suri has close connections to a senior adviser to Hamas, has actively spread Hamas propaganda, and has promoted antisemitism on social media.

The U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement detainee locator website lists Suri as being in the custody of immigration officials at the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana.

There is no schedule offered by the federal court for the next hearing in the case.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal judge on Thursday ordered immigration officials not to deport a Georgetown scholar who was detained by the Trump administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda in the latest battle over speech on U.S. college campuses.
deportation, georgetown, badar khan suri, dhs, arrest, judge, immigration, trump administration
266
2025-37-20
Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved