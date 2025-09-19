Ed Dept Issues Denial of Access Letter to Harvard

The Department of Education said Friday that it has issued a denial-of-access letter to Harvard University, citing what it says is the institution's continued refusal to provide the government with admissions data.

The department's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation in May to determine whether Harvard is still using race-based undergraduate admissions preferences after the 2023 Supreme Court decision that struck down the university's use of such practices.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in public places, schools and employment.

"The highest court in our nation ruled conclusively that Harvard was illegally using extreme racial preferencing in their admissions processes," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. "The Department has both the right and responsibility to verify Harvard's compliance with federal civil rights laws. For all their claims, they refuse to provide evidence necessary for the Department to make that determination. What are they hiding?"

"No one — not even Harvard — is above the law, and we will not allow any institution to disregard its obligation to uphold students' civil rights," she added. "The Trump Administration will continue to use all legal tools available to restore accountability and transparency to our nation's institutions."

The OCR set a 20-day deadline for Harvard to provide the data or face further enforcement action.

The Education Department's Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) also said Friday that it has placed Harvard on heightened cash monitoring (HCM) status due to growing concerns about the university's financial position.

HCM status requires that Harvard use its own funds to disburse federal student aid before drawing funds from the federal government.

The FSA will also require Harvard to post an irrevocable letter of credit for $36 million or provide the department with other financial protection to cover potential liabilities and ensure the university meets its financial obligations.

In a release, the department also said it is concerned that Harvard has taken steps to issue more than $1 billion in bonds to fund its operations and has indicated in public bond documents published earlier this year that recent developments could have an "adverse effect on the current and future financial profile and operating performance" of the university.

Harvard also carried out multiple layoffs beginning in the summer, in addition to a university-wide hiring and salary freeze in the spring.

"Today's actions follow Harvard's own admission that there are material concerns about its financial health," McMahon said in a statement. "As a result, Harvard must now seek reimbursement after distributing federal student aid and post financial protection so that the Department can ensure taxpayer funds are not at risk. While Harvard remains eligible to participate in the federal student aid program for now, these actions are necessary to protect taxpayers."

Newsmax reached out to Harvard for comment but did not receive an immediate response.