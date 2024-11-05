WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: denver | election | voter | ballot

Denver Officials Investigating Possible Voter, Ballot Fraud

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 10:07 PM EST

Officials are investigating potential voter fraud after Denver election staffers who were manually reviewing ballots discovered voter signatures didn't match, the Denver Gazette reported.

The 60 possibly phony votes were not counted, the Gazette reported.

District attorneys in Denver, Adams, Douglas, and Arapahoe counties are investigating the possible election fraud incident involving a Denver senior cente, which was not named. 

As many as six counties may be involved, investigative sources told the Gazette.

"This incident demonstrates how Colorado's multilayered ballot processing systems have been proven effective in identifying irregularities in voted ballots, assuring voters Colorado elections are safe and accurate," Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez told The Denver Post.

Adams County Clerk & Recorder Josh Zygielbaum confirmed to the Gazette that a probe is underway.

"I can tell you that our systems work and, once again, Clerk's offices have protected the sanctity of the election," he said. 

Newsmax cannot confirm that voter discrepancies occurred in this instance.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 10:07 PM
