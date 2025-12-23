Denmark Pushes Back as Trump Names Landry Envoy to Greenland

Denmark pushed back against President Donald Trump's renewed interest in Greenland after he named Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as the administration's special envoy to the territory, despite Copenhagen's insistence that the Arctic island is not for sale.

"President Trump's announcement about the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland — and in particular its statements about the purpose hereby — is completely unacceptable," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a post on Facebook that was translated by the social media platform.

"That's why we are now convening the US ambassador to the Department of State for a discussion.

"The Danish Kingdom — which consists of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, where I am right now — is sovereign and cannot accept that others question it," Rasmussen said.

He has used similarly strong language to describe the effort in the past.

On Sunday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that I am appointing the GREAT Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland."

Trump said Landry supports his ongoing effort to establish a U.S. foothold in Greenland.

"Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World. Congratulations Jeff!"

Trump has repeatedly said since 2024 that he wants Greenland under U.S. control, casting the idea as a national security priority tied to Arctic defense and strategic positioning.

During the 2024 campaign and after winning the election, Trump revived a proposal he first floated during his initial term in office, arguing that Greenland's location and natural resources make it vital to U.S. interests, despite opposition from Denmark.

That posture has continued into his presidency, with Trump publicly treating U.S. control of Greenland as a long-term strategic objective rather than a one-off proposal.

Greenland hosted a U.S. delegation in early December to review bilateral connections.

The meetings involved discussions on how the two governments might cooperate "in a number of important areas," according to a statement from Greenland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Science.

Separate discussions with Danish leaders were also held. The United States hosted a similar round of talks in 2024.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with its own government that handles most domestic affairs, while Denmark retains control over foreign policy, defense, and monetary matters.

The arrangement reflects Greenland's historical ties to Denmark while allowing a high degree of self-rule.