Dems Delete X Post Implicating Bidenomics for Inflation

Democrats' attempt to blame President Donald Trump for high grocery prices appears to have backfired with the deletion of a social media post.

The Democratic Party's X account had posted a graph under the headline "U.S. Grocery Prices Reached Record Highs in 2025." The diagram showed escalating grocery prices from before October 2021 through October of last year — a period during which Democrat Joe Biden served as president.

Clicking Friday on a link to the post results in, "this page doesn't exit."

"HAHAHHAHAHA HOLY SHLIT @TheDemocrats just deleted the chart they posted after staffers realized that the data implicates them for inflation," End Wokeness posted on X with a screen grab of both the DNC chart and the page not found.

The Republican National Committee was quick to highlight the DNC's embarrassing gaffe, offering a "shoutout to the DNC for putting Bidenomics on full display!"

"In just six months, President Trump has delivered on his core promises to Make America Great Again by lowering costs, securing the border, and restoring law and order," the RNC said in a release calling out the Democrats' post.

"Democrats have nothing to show for the past six months except fueling violent unrest and chaos. While Hunter Biden made headlines for another crack-related outburst, Kamala Harris celebrated one year since her backroom nomination — without a single vote from the American people."