Dems Plot Walkouts, Boycotts for Trump State of the Union

By    |   Wednesday, 18 February 2026 10:24 AM EST

Democrat lawmakers are plotting a range of moves to broadcast their defiance of President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address to Congress next week.

Still stinging from last year's widely mocked protests, Democrats are weighing boycotts, walkouts, and competing rallies as Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union of his second term on Tuesday night.

According to The Hill, the speech is shaping up as a political flashpoint amid a Department of Homeland Security shutdown, with the White House and Democrats deadlocked over proposed reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Some Democrats plan to skip the event altogether, while others say they may leave in protest mid-speech.

"The only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., told Axios.

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., told The Hill he is "thinking" about some form of protest, blasting Trump for what he called "massive corruption" and "despicable acts at Epstein's island."

Other Democrats are taking a more calculated approach, bringing guests meant to highlight policy grievances.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., said she will bring a constituent who runs a nonprofit day care and advocates for Obamacare, saying she wants to spotlight "affordable childcare and health care for all."

The New York Times reported Democrats are attempting to avoid a repeat of last year, when Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected after waving a cane and shouting during Trump's address. Green was later censured by the House.

The Times also noted Democrats were ridiculed for waving paddles with slogans such as "Save Medicaid" and "False," which party leaders believed distracted from their message.

This year, a significant number of Democrats plan to boycott the speech and attend an alternative rally on the National Mall dubbed the "People's State of the Union," coordinated by MoveOn and the progressive media outlet MeidasTouch.

The event is expected to feature Democrat lawmakers and leftist commentators Joy Reid and Katie Phang.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told the Times that Trump "doesn't deserve an audience," claiming he will deliver "40 different lies" and use the speech to "paper over his corruption."

But even some Democrats are warning the theatrics could backfire.

Axios reported House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urged members in a closed-door meeting to either attend in "silent defiance" or skip the speech.

One centrist Democrat told Axios last year's disruptions were "completely counterproductive" and "made us look like children."

Democrat lawmakers are plotting a range of moves to broadcast their defiance of President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address to Congress next week.
