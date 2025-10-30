Dems' Rift With Unions Widens Over Shutdown

Organized labor is growing frustrated with the Democrats' refusal to end the government shutdown.

The Southwest Airlines Pilot Association (SWAPA), Allied Pilots Association, and National Air Traffic Controllers Association appeared in a video released by the White House endorsing the Republicans stopgap government funding bill that Democrats refuse to help pass.

"The biggest way to ensure the safety, security, and reliability of our national air traffic control system is to pass a clean continuing resolution [CR]," said Jody Reven, president of the SWAPA.

In the video, union leaders say a month of missed paychecks has become distracting and stressful for Transportation Security Administration workers and air traffic controllers and will lead to a further disruption of airport operations.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien appeared at the White House on Thursday to urge Democrats to pass a clean CR and to stop putting working people in the middle of their problem.

The American Federation of Government Employees has also called for Democrats to reopen the government.

"The longer the Democrats keep the government shutdown the worse it gets for them," a White House official told Axios. "Airlines, unions, small businesses, and organizations from all different backgrounds have the same message: stop holding us hostage and reopen the government."

The White House told Axios that President Donald Trump continues to support a clean CR.

Union leaders breaking with Democrats comes amid Trump gaining support from organized labor, with the Teamsters staying neutral in the 2024 presidential election and picking a labor secretary supported by Teamsters leadership.