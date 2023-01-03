×
Tags: democrats | twitter | popcorn | mccarthy | speaker

Democrats Passing Popcorn for GOP Chaos on Speakership Vote

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 07:00 PM EST

House Democrats appear to be getting a kick out of the drama unfolding for the Speaker’s gavel.

Nineteen House Republicans blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from becoming speaker on Tuesday sending the House into a third ballot for the first time in a century.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., showed off a paper bag full of popcorn, writing “About to go to the House Floor” on Twitter.

Popcorn was also shared by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill on Twitter, saying “I’ve got my popcorn ready.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., indicated there was plenty of enough popcorn to go around, sharing a picture on Twitter saying, “We are breaking the popcorn out in the Dem Caucus till the Republicans get their act together.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 03 January 2023 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

