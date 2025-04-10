Dems to Continue Holding Town Halls in GOP Districts

Democrats are planning a new series of town halls in Republican-controlled districts during the upcoming legislative recess following news that Republicans are being instructed to avoid them, Politico reports.

Democrats in the past three weeks have held more than 70 town halls in 35 states. Later this month, the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Comimttee, and the Association of State Democratic Committees are set to hold five "People's Town Halls" in the districts held by Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Gabe Evans of Colorado, Ann Wagner of Missouri, and Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania.

The first of these town halls will be held on April 24 in the North Carolina district held by National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson, who during a closed-door meeting of House Republicans last month reportedly urged members of the GOP to avoid holding town halls due to negative publicity surrounding several recent Republican events.

"In both red and blue communities, people are sick and tired of Donald Trump and Elon Musk destroying the economy, threatening health care and Social Security, and making life worse for families," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

"In April, we're doubling down with leading Democratic voices joining even more town halls in key districts across the country. Republicans still want to pretend like their constituents don't exist, but we believe Americans deserve to have their voices heard."

NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella released a statement calling the town halls "political theater," adding that regarding the Democrats' plan, "No one is falling for their latest charade."