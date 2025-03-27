Sen. Blackburn Slams Dems for Silence on Tesla Attacks

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Thursday called on Senate Democrats to denounce what she described as a surge of politically motivated violence against Tesla, accusing the left of fueling "domestic terrorism" through silence and hostility toward President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk, the Washington Examiner reported.

Blackburn is urging her Democrat colleagues to speak out against a string of violent acts targeting Tesla dealerships and facilities, which she characterizes as a campaign of domestic terrorism driven by opposition to Trump and Musk.

Blackburn introduced a Senate resolution to formally condemn the attacks, including acts of arson, vandalism, and threats directed at Tesla properties across the country. The measure was blocked on Thursday by Senate Democrats.

"Coordinated attacks on Tesla and @elonmusk are acts of domestic terrorism and will not be tolerated," Blackburn wrote on X last week.

Blackburn has asserted that Democratic Party rhetoric criticizing Musk and Tesla has emboldened politically motivated violence.

"I think it is so inappropriate that because people do not like President Trump, they are not for what [the Department of Government Efficiency], which is being led by Elon Musk, is doing, that they are going out, and they are attacking Tesla," Blackburn said Thursday during an interview on "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" on Fox Business.

"And all of a sudden, because the Democrats oppose saving taxpayer money and what DOGE is doing, they are deciding to light up the sky in community after community with fire bombings, shootings into showrooms, and destroying property of the individuals," she added.

Only two senators outside the Republican Party — independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. — have publicly condemned the incidents. Kelly, who previously owned two Tesla vehicles, reportedly sold them following a dispute with Musk.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., has also spoken out on X. Khanna noted that Tesla provides jobs for more than 20,000 constituents in his district.

Blackburn emphasized that some of the attacks have led to federal and hate crime charges, citing reporting from the Examiner.

In remarks delivered on the Senate floor Thursday, Blackburn criticized her colleagues across the aisle for what she called a "chilling silence."

"Democrats are eerily silent while the left launches a domestic terrorism campaign against Tesla," Blackburn said in a press release issued the same day. "The reason for this campaign is simple: In November, the American people rejected the left's radical agenda. They've lost the debate. But instead of making a better pitch to voters, they are trying to stop Republicans with violence and intimidation."

She also took aim at public figures and media personalities whom she accused of encouraging the attacks. "Tim Walz — Democrats' failed vice presidential candidate — claimed he gets a daily 'boost' from checking on Tesla's stock price," she said, adding that "Jimmy Kimmel seemed to endorse the violence" by sarcastically warning his audience, "Don't ever vandalize Tesla vehicles."

Blackburn concluded by calling for bipartisan condemnation. "There is absolutely no reason why Democrats should oppose this resolution," she said. "Political violence and domestic terrorism have no place in our country."