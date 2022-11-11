Senate Dems to Hold Leadership Elections Week of Dec. 5

Senate Democrats will hold leadership elections on the week of Dec. 5, likely around the same time the outcome of a Georgia runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, the Republican former football star, will be decided, reports the Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to easily win reelection for the role.

The report comes as Senate GOP leaders are pushing forward with plans to hold leadership elections next week even as a growing number of Republicans are demanding a delay following a lackluster performance in the midterm elections.

"We are all disappointed that a Red Wave failed to materialize, and there are multiple reasons it did not," Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott of Florida said in a letter to colleagues, first obtained by Politico. "We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024."