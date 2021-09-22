Democrats Target 9 States to Retain Senate Control in 2022

Democrats have accelerated fundraising toward targeting nine states in their bid to retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm election, NBC News reported.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s $30 million for its Defend the Majority program represents the largest financial commitment this early in an election cycle, sources told NBC News.

The DSCC initially will focus on Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the news outlet said Wednesday.

The Senate currently is split evenly along party lines.

"The stakes in this election have never been higher: If Republicans take the Senate they'll take our country backwards, and hard-working Americans will pay the price," DSCC chair Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said in an email to NBC News.

"The midterm election will be a fight for the future of our country, and we look forward to joining with organizers, voters and communities across the country to win Senate races and defend the Democratic Senate majority Americans are counting on."

Defend the Majority's cash, to be spread among state parties and other coordinated campaigns, is expected to finance "field staff and offices, organizing and communications programs, and staff for a previously announced voter protection initiative," NBC News said.

Among the targeted races, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is the only GOP senator currently seeking reelection. He’s being opposed by Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has not said whether he'll run again next year.

Republican retirements so far are affecting races in North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Democrats could have "bruising primaries" in each of those states, as well as Wisconsin, NBC News said.

Democrats will be defending four other targeted seats, including Arizona and Georgia.

Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are running to win full terms after having captured special elections.

Former football star Herschel Walker, supported by former President Donald Trump, is eyeing Warnock's seat.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., could face a strong reelection fight from Gov. Chris Sununu, who's being urged to run by Senate Republican leaders.

Don Bolduc, a Republican and retired Army general already running to challenge Hassan, has been praised by Trump.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is being challenged by former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who lost a bid for governor by 4 percentage points in 2018. Trump has endorsed Laxalt.