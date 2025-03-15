Democrats Jockey for 2028 Presidential Nomination

Some of the Democratic Party's most ambitious politicians are looking ahead to the 2028 presidential election, and many Democrats anticipate a crowded primary field, The New York Times reported.

This week, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who moved to Michigan in 2022, said he would not run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat. His announcement came as no surprise to some political observers, who view it as an open-options move.

Other Democrats who may be considered early top favorites for a presidential bid include failed 2024 vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

Pritzker and Walz have been on the road visiting political battleground areas. They could be gauging support, laying the foundation for serious campaigning down the road, or both, according to the Times.

Raymond Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, told the Times that Democrats have a lot to deal with at the moment.

"Everything that [President Donald] Trump is doing is just so traumatic and so jarring to your soul. It's a good reminder that there's a day after tomorrow," Buckley said. "Thinking about '28, it allows some people to survive the trauma better."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has found a new approach to staying in the public eye: hosting a podcast. Some favor him to lead the party in the 2028 election.

The Times reported that failed 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is looking at a run for the office of California governor, but has not made a decision based on what that might do to a potential run for the presidency.