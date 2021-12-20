Dem Groups Raised Over $20 Million in November

Two of the top fundraising groups in the Democratic Party announced a fundraising haul of more than $20 million in the month of November alone, according to The Hill.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said Monday they brought in $12.6 million and $9.1 million, respectively.

According to the DCCC, the total is the most raised in the month of November during an off-year by over $3.6 million, and the push means that the organization had more than $73 million in cash on hand with no debt as it entered December. The National Republican Congressional Committee has yet to release its fundraising numbers for the month of November.

"House Republicans' craven and self-serving attempts to tank our economy, put extremism over investing in building America, and declare war on ending the pandemic continue to threaten American progress," the DCCC chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"Luckily House Democratic leadership, President [Joe] Biden, and [House] Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] are leading our country to brighter days and to victory next November,” he added.

The DNC noted that the $9.1 million it raised last month was the second-most successful off-year for the organization in its history and said the group ended last month with more than $67 million in cash on hand.

"The DNC is on track for a record fundraising year and will be in a strong position heading into the new year. Democrats across the country have shown their enthusiasm and stepped up in a big way because they know how high the stakes are and that President Biden and Democrats are the only ones delivering for them," DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale said in a statement.

"Despite what the naysayers might say, the historical headwinds, and challenges we have faced, our party is stronger than ever and ready to win up and down the ballot in 2022 and beyond," he added.