WashPost: Over Half of House Dems Back Medicare for All

More than half of House Democrats now support Medicare for all — getting a boost this week from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. — though the numbers still won’t likely push Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to endorse a floor vote.

Jeffries, 49, the No. 5 House Democrat, endorsed the bill Thursday, The Washington Post reports. The legislation was introduced in February by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Jeffries, in his fourth term, is the second-highest-ranking Democrat and the House’s 118th member to sign on to the legislation. He chairs the Democratic Caucus.

But in the statement announcing his decision, Jeffries called for first improving Obamacare and reiterated the broader Democratic goal of universal health coverage, however it might be achieved.

“Given the enduring nature of our health care access and affordability crisis, more must be done,” Jeffries told the Post, saying that Medicare for all was “bold and aspirational.”

He has also backed legislation called Medicare X, which adds a public option to marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act.

“While these and other sweeping initiatives remain a work in progress, they are an important part of the ongoing debate as to how we strengthen our healthcare delivery system,” Jeffries said.

Pelosi has consistently resisted scheduling a vote on Medicare for all, despite growing calls from her caucus to do so.

Still, the first-term Jayapal, 53, hailed Jeffries’ decision Thursday on Twitter: “What a huge step in the fight for #MedicareForAll! Thank you to our newest co-sponsor @RepJeffries – let's keep this momentum going!”

She told the Post Friday that winning the support of Democratic leaders “is proof of the growing momentum for Medicare for all in Congress and in communities across America.”