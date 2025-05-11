Trump: Dems 'World Class Losers' for Fighting Free Air Force One

Seeing a Democrat is threatening to investigate the Qatar Air Force One gift to President Donald Trump, the president fired back at the "world class losers" rejecting a "temporary" freebie in the name of politics, foisting unnecessary costs on American taxpayers.

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane," Trump said in a Sunday night post on Truth Social.

"Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA"

Trump's fiery post came after Rep. Ritchie Torres demanded a probe into the Trump administration accepting a luxury jet, apparently a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, worth approximately $400 million from Qatar to serve as Air Force One, Axios reported Sunday.

The New York Democrat wrote to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the acting Department of Defense inspector general, and the Office of Government Ethics requesting an investigation of the gift.

Amid the blowup, the Qatari government acknowledged discussions between the two countries about "the possible transfer" of a plane to be used temporarily as Trump's Air Force One, but denied the jet "is being gifted" or that a final decision had been made.

ABC News reported that Trump will use the aircraft as his presidential plane until shortly before he leaves office in January 2029, when ownership will be transferred to the foundation overseeing his yet-to-be-built presidential library.

The gift was expected to be announced when Trump visits Qatar, according to ABC's report, as part of a trip that also includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the first extended foreign travel of his second term.

But hours after the news, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attaché, said in a statement, "Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate.

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense," the statement said. "But the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made."

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.