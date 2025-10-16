Dems Plotting Sen. John Fetterman's Ouster

Supporting Israel and voting to reopen the government amid the Senate Democrat-forced government shutdown has left Sen. John Fetterman fending off opposition and ambitious Pennsylvania Democrats circling to run for his Senate seat in 2028.

Democrats are quietly positioning to challenge Fetterman in the 2028 Senate primary, setting up a potential intraparty fight in one of the nation's most critical swing states, Axios reported Thursday, naming a trio of power-seeking critics in the party.

"Enjoy your clickbait!" Fetterman texted Axios when reached for comment, adding a go-away message when pressed further: "Please do not contact."

Fetterman was the last Democrat senator to flip a Republican-held Senate seat in 2022, and remains broadly popular with Pennsylvania voters for his moderate positions, including a softening stance on joining obstructionist Democrats in fighting President Donald Trump, rebuking Israel, and keeping the government shut down.

Circling for Fetterman's Pennsylvania Senate seat for 2028 are, according to Axios:

Brendan Boyle has been openly critical, calling Fetterman "Trump's favorite Democrat."

Chris Deluzio has built a rising profile as a populist voice.

Conor Lamb, who lost to Fetterman in the 2022 Democratic primary, has also drawn praise from progressive factions for challenging the senator's record.

When asked about Democrats working to undermine him, Fetterman shared polling data showing his popularity among his constituents versus the few bitter Democrats seeking to oust him.

Voting data showed Fetterman sided with Trump just 6% of the time, compared to 14% for Boyle, Fetterman noted to Axios.

Party insiders say some Democrats believe Fetterman might not seek reelection, pointing to his growing distance from the party's left and his discomfort with partisan obstructionist politics working against the sitting president, according to Axios.

A September Quinnipiac poll found Fetterman's overall approval remains positive statewide.

Speculation has swirled about a potential party switch, which Fetterman has repeatedly denied.

The jockeying underscores a deeper divide among Democrats over whether to embrace more moderates in a bid to win swing states like Pennsylvania — or to double down on progressive priorities. The 2028 primary could become a major test of the party's future direction.

Fetterman is one of the very few Democrats who accept Newsmax appearance invites, appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" once or twice a week for the past few months.