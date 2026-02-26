House Dems Push Vote to Limit Trump War Powers on Iran

House Democrats are looking to force a vote on a bipartisan effort that would constrain President Donald Trump's authority to escalate hostilities against Iran, though the legislation is likely to fail.

"As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers resolution," several top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Thursday in a joint statement.

"This legislation would require the president to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran. The Iranian regime is brutal and destabilizing, seen most recently in the killing of thousands of protesters," they added.

"However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our service members and to escalation, is reckless. We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress."

"Next week, every member will have the opportunity to go on the record as to whether they support military action against Iran absent congressional approval."

The War Powers Resolution to Prohibit Involvement in Iran, co-led by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., was designed to force a floor vote on restricting the president's ability to engage U.S. forces without specific authorization from Congress.

Supporters argue it would reassert Congress' constitutional authority to declare war amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

But Republicans who control the House have lined up behind Trump's national security prerogatives, leaving the resolution with insufficient support to pass.

Several GOP lawmakers say they oppose limitations that could reduce executive flexibility in confronting what they characterize as an increasingly volatile situation with Iran.

A handful of Democrats have also expressed reservations, citing concerns over limiting U.S. options in a complex international environment.

The resolution would direct Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorized them, a direct invocation of the 1973 War Powers Resolution's requirements.

The statement was endorsed by House Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and House Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee; Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, also signed.