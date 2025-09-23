Dem Lawmakers Probe Homan Allegations

Democrat lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have opened investigations into the Trump administration's decision to end an FBI probe in which border czar Tom Homan allegedly accepted $50,000 from undercover agents.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Homan was recorded in September 2024 accepting a bag with $50,000 in cash in an undercover FBI investigation during the Biden administration.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said Homan, who at the time did not hold a government job, "never took the $50,000 that you're referring to."

"This was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President [Donald] Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign," Leavitt added.

Biden administration prosecutors reportedly were contemplating four different charges relating to the matter, but decided to wait until Homan took an official job after a Trump victory, The Hill reported.

A person cannot be charged under federal bribery statutes unless they are a public official.

Democrats in the House and Senate, though, are not dropping the matter. In fact, they've opened separate investigations into the administration's decision to stop the FBI probe, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Trump administration closed the investigation this year.

As members of the minority party in both chambers, Democrats have limited investigative authority and can't force the administration to respond.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel provide "all recordings from Homan's meeting, as well as all pertinent material" and any communications between the White House and their agencies concerning the case.

The outlet added that Homan was recorded agreeing to help undercover agents, who were posing as businessmen, get government contracts related to border security.

"Your reported effort to shut down this investigation appears to be a brazen cover-up to protect Donald Trump's allies, at a time when the DOJ and FBI are also being ordered to aggressively pursue prosecution of Donald Trump's political enemies," Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and other Democrats wrote in their letter.

In the Senate, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee sent letters to Patel, Bondi, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche requesting "recordings of Mr. Homan receiving cash from undercover FBI agents."

"We are initiating a robust oversight inquiry to review Mr. Homan's actions prior to and since joining this administration, as well as D.O.J.'s role in ultimately shutting down the investigation into Mr. Homan," wrote the senators, led by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the Times reported.