Victor Davis Hanson to Newsmax: Dems This Century's First Election Deniers

Georgia's early-voting turnout rate in 2022 has reportedly broken records in the state for midterm elections.

And yet, that apparently hasn't stopped Democrat leaders from cries of "election suppression" in the Peach state, especially if left-leaning media members won't offer any pushback on the matter, says Victor Davis Hanson, a prominent author and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

"You have to realize ... [election denial] is a strategy" with Democrats, Hanson told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Sean Spicer.

Democrat leaders "make these outlandish complaints" about election integrity, and then expect meek concessions from Republican officials afterward, added Hanson.

Democrats "don't really believe" their public election denials, "and you can't let them play that game" before and after voting ends, says Hanson.

"And it won't stop until Republicans seize control" of that messaging battle, he added.

Earlier this week, Hanson — who has authored books including "The Dying Citizen" and "The Case for Trump"— wrote an Op-Ed about the Democrats being this century's original election deniers, an evidence-based assertion that doesn't get much play on left-leaning news networks, whenever a Democratic Party leader makes an appearance.

As Hanson points out in the Op-Ed, the list of Democrat deniers runs long:

2000: Democratic Party presidential candidate Al Gore refused to concede the results of that election to George W. Bush. Hanson says Gore even demanded recounts before and after the Supreme Court ruled in Bush's favor. This prompted Gore to refer to President Bush as "selected, not elected."

2004: Former Rep. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., and 31 other Democrats "refused" to accept Bush's 2004 victory in Ohio, says Hanson.

2016: Hollywood actors made commercials begging Electoral College officials not to accept the results of Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

2018: Stacey Abrams lost by approximately 50,000 votes in the Georgia gubernatorial election ... but still spent the better part of the next two years claiming "voter suppression" was the culprit behind her defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp.

"And [the Democrats' election denial] won't cease until conservatives say, 'You know what? We have nothing to feel shame over,'" added Hanson.

