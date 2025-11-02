Jeffries Suggests He's Future of Dem Party, Not Mamdani

While many in the media and the progressive movement are wont to coronate New York democratic socialist mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani as the future of the Democratic Party, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., says not so fast.

He is still the chosen one of the House Democratic Caucus, he says.

"No, I think the future of the Democratic Party is going to fall – as far as we're concerned – relative to the House Democratic Caucus and members who are doing a great work all across the country, as it relates to our need to both take back control of the House, but, in doing so, make sure that we're communicating to the American people, like, we understand, you deserve better than the country that you have received," Jeffries told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The answer was a dodge from anointing Mamdani the king of the party after Jeffries notably took months to finally endorse the "lightning rod" candidate, according to host Jake Tapper, who said, "I asked you if Mamdani was the future of the party, and you didn't answer the question."

Instead, Jeffries pivoted to the long-running Democrat talking point and strategy of blaming and obstructing President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have gone way too far and have failed to deliver anything meaningful for the American people, and, as Democrats, we're going to focus on lowering the high cost of living, on fixing our broken healthcare system that Republicans continue to make worse with their toxic policies, and, of course, on cleaning up corruption in the Congress, in the courts, and within the administration with Donald Trump running the largest pay-to-play scheme in the history of the country," Jeffries said.

"So we're going to continue to affirmatively lean in on the issues that we know matter to the American people."

Even Tapper, famously left-leaning as a former Democrat operative, called out Jeffries for dodging and pivoting away from discussing Mamdani.

"Your endorsement took a long time," Tapper said. "Schumer still has not endorsed him. Are you concerned about Republicans using him as a lightning rod so as to hurt your ability to win back the House in 2026?"

Jeffries shot back with another pivot.

"No, the lightning rod in terms of what's going to impact the ability of either side to win control of the House or hold control of the House in 2026 is going to be the failure of Republicans to actually deliver on the promises that they have made and to actively make life worse for everyday Americans," Jeffries said.

"The country knows that we're heading in the wrong direction. We see it repeatedly."

The comments came ahead of Tuesday's state and local elections, as Democrats watch races in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey for signs of how voters are responding to the ongoing federal shutdown and broader economic frustrations.