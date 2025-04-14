WATCH TV LIVE

Dems Push for Limits on Elon Musk's Government Influence

By    |   Monday, 14 April 2025 02:09 PM EDT

Two congressional Democrats this week introduced a bill that would prohibit special government employees like Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, from communicating with agencies that interface with companies he owns, ABC News reports.

The bill, introduced in the Senate by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and in the House by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., "would rein in Elon Musk by restricting certain SGEs [special government employees] from officially communicating with agencies and offices that regulate or contract with large companies owned by the SGE," reads a press release from Warren's office.

This would mean that Musk, CEO of the electric vehicle giant Tesla and the aerospace firm SpaceX, would be prohibited from communicating with Space Force, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or the National Labor Relations Board.

"Unelected billionaire Elon Musk should not be acting as co-president of the United States and making $8 million a day from government contracts while he's at it," the senator said in the statement. "My new bill would crack down on conflicts of interest and create stronger ethics rules for Elon Musk and all Special Government Employees. Government should work for the American people, not billionaires lining their own pockets."

Stansbury added, "For months Elon Musk has dismantled federal agencies, fired thousands of federal workers, data-mined American data, and set himself up to make billions of dollars in federal contracts — all while acting as a Special Government Employee. Never again can we allow such blatant abuses of power to happen."

