Poll: More Than 52% of Florida Democrats Support Bill Limiting LGBTQ Discussion in School

More than 52% of Democratic primary voters in Florida support a controversial Republican-backed bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, according to a poll released Friday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to sign the legislation "relatively soon," he told reporters earlier this week, nearly a month after the state Senate voted to pass it.

The legislation states that "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The poll, conducted by Floridians for Economic Advancement, found that 52% of voters either "somewhat" (20%) or "definitely" (32%) oppose teaching students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation in the classroom. Thirty-six percent (18% definitely yes and 18% somewhat yes) said they should be taught about sexual orientation.

Just 12% were unsure.

Many Democratic lawmakers have denounced the bill. President Joe Biden last week called it "hateful."

The poll, conducted March 17-20, surveyed 701 likely Democratic primary voters in Florida.