Trump: Dems 'Witch Hunt' on COVID Response Must End

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday by way of his Save America PAC calling for an end to the Democrats' "witch hunt" over his administration's response to COVID-19.

"The Communist Democrats are engaging in yet another Witch Hunt, this time going after my Administration's unprecedented and incredible coronavirus response, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died this year from Covid than in all of 2020. It is a Witch Hunt that's been going on for years," he said.

"Why don't they investigate Crooked Hillary when so much has now been proven about her and her campaign's lies and dealings with Russia to smear me and spy on my campaign? I'm telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments. The Witch Hunts must end!"

On Friday, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued a subpoena to Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, regarding the administration's response to COVID-19, according to Mediaite. The subpoena orders Navarro to hand over documents the committee has requested as well as give a deposition.

A memorandum issued Thursday by the committee's chair Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., mentions that it had sent a request for documents on Sept. 14, 2021, but "Mr. Navarro has failed to provide documents, despite extensive efforts to secure voluntary cooperation."

The memo adds that "documents previously released by the Select Subcommittee show that rather than implement a coordinated national strategy to alleviate critical supply shortages, Mr. Navarro and other Trump Administration officials pushed responsibility to the states and pursued a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement— contributing to severe shortages of critically needed supplies and putting American lives at risk."