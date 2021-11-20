×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | donald trump | peter navarro | covid

Trump: Dems 'Witch Hunt' on COVID Response Must End

Trump: Dems 'Witch Hunt' on COVID Response Must End
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. (Alex Wong/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 20 November 2021 06:40 PM

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday by way of his Save America PAC calling for an end to the Democrats' "witch hunt" over his administration's response to COVID-19.

"The Communist Democrats are engaging in yet another Witch Hunt, this time going after my Administration's unprecedented and incredible coronavirus response, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died this year from Covid than in all of 2020. It is a Witch Hunt that's been going on for years," he said. 

"Why don't they investigate Crooked Hillary when so much has now been proven about her and her campaign's lies and dealings with Russia to smear me and spy on my campaign? I'm telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments. The Witch Hunts must end!"

On Friday, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued a subpoena to Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, regarding the administration's response to COVID-19, according to Mediaite. The subpoena orders Navarro to hand over documents the committee has requested as well as give a deposition.

A memorandum issued Thursday by the committee's chair Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., mentions that it had sent a request for documents on Sept. 14, 2021, but "Mr. Navarro has failed to provide documents, despite extensive efforts to secure voluntary cooperation."

The memo adds that "documents previously released by the Select Subcommittee show that rather than implement a coordinated national strategy to alleviate critical supply shortages, Mr. Navarro and other Trump Administration officials pushed responsibility to the states and pursued a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement— contributing to severe shortages of critically needed supplies and putting American lives at risk."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday by way of his Save America PAC calling for an end to the Democrats' "witch hunt" over his administration's response to COVID-19.
democrats, donald trump, peter navarro, covid
283
2021-40-20
Saturday, 20 November 2021 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved