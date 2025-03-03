Rep. Jeffries to Dems: Be 'Strong, Dignified' at Trump Address

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urged Democrats to maintain a "strong, determined, and dignified" presence during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

In a Monday letter to fellow Democrats, Jeffries acknowledged that attendance is a personal decision but stressed the importance of their presence in the chamber.

"The decision to attend the Joint Session is a personal one, and we understand that members will come to different conclusions," Jeffries wrote.

"However, it is important to have a strong, determined, and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber. The House as an institution belongs to the American people, and as their representatives, we will not be run off the block or bullied."

Jeffries confirmed that he and other Democratic leaders would be present for the address to demonstrate that an active opposition party remains in place.

"We will make clear to the nation that there is a strong opposition party ready, willing, and able to serve as a check and balance on the excesses of the administration," he wrote.

Traditionally, the president's address to Congress presents an opportunity for the minority party to signal its resistance. This has taken the form of boycotts, symbolic attire, or strategic vocal opposition in past years. However, Democrats plan to adopt a more measured approach this year.

One key element of their strategy includes highlighting the impact of Trump's policies on federal workers, particularly those affected by mass layoffs attributed to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

To underscore these concerns, many Democratic lawmakers will bring former federal employees as guests. The move aligns with a broader effort to illustrate the real-world effects of the administration's early policy decisions on everyday Americans.

Jeffries urged his colleagues to continue focusing on the personal stories of those affected.

"We must continue to elevate the stories of everyday Americans who are being harmed in real-time by House Republicans and the Trump administration," he wrote.