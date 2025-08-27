Dems Consider National Convention Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Senior Democratic Party officials are weighing the possibility of holding a rare national convention before the 2026 midterm elections, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The event would be a scaled-down version of the party's presidential-year conventions and would aim to boost fundraising, generate media attention, and highlight candidates in key House, Senate, and governor races while providing a way for the party to sharpen its attacks against President Donald Trump and Republicans, Axios reported Wednesday.

The Democratic National Committee's new chair, Ken Martin, has reportedly raised the idea with party leaders this week during his first meeting in Minneapolis, noting that Democrats have held midterm-focused conventions in the past, though not for decades.

Midterm conventions were once more common for Democrats. In 1978, the party gathered in Memphis after the midterm elections, and in 1982, Democrats met in Philadelphia the summer before the elections. The practice was abandoned in 1986, when some leaders argued the gatherings drained resources without delivering clear benefits.

A DNC spokesperson declined to comment about the proposal, which is still in its early stages. A convention could also serve as an opportunity for Democrats eyeing the 2028 presidential race to increase their national visibility and build connections with party leaders.

The DNC also announced at the meeting that it will formally begin reviewing the 2028 presidential nominating calendar in the next few weeks, Politico reported.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee is scheduled to meet in September to lay out how states can apply for early slots, starting a monthslong process that Martin said will extend through the spring.

"Let me say this for everybody to hear: The presidential calendar process starts today," Martin told members, adding that the committee will work to "make sure that we have a rigorous, effective, fair calendar and process."