Newt Gingrich: Biden 'Just Doesn't Get It' on Passing Things in Congress

The push for more divisive politics and talk of taking down of the filibuster show President Joe Biden is "just that out of touch with reality" and politics, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Biden "just doesn't get it" and he "didn't do himself or the country any favors," Gingrich told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., adding Biden needs to pivot to bringing the left and right together as Gingrich said he and former President Bill Clinton did in the 1990s.

"Clinton and I were pretty good at beating each other up, but we both understood the business of politics," Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. "We were equally good at sitting in a room and working out welfare reform or tax cuts."

"Just an amazing range of things," he added. "That's because we understood for anything to work in America you have to get part of both teams pulling the wagon together. The wagon doesn't work if only one team's pulling it.

"For whatever reason, Biden just doesn't get it, and they keep trying to do things only with Democrats and, of course, it just doesn't work."

Taking down the Senate filibuster would be "guaranteed invitation to disaster," according to Gingrich, because whichever party was in control of the House, Senate, and the White House would just unwind what was accomplished by the opposing party in the past.

Biden is fooling himself, unlike Clinton who was at least aware of the politics, Gingrich claimed.

"You knew he was lying, he knew you knew he was lying, and he knew what reality was," Gingrich said of Clinton, who had been pejoratively called "Slick Willy."

"I'm not sure in Biden's case that he even realizes he's lying. I think that he changes the world in his head to fit what it needs to be."

Gingrich warned Biden's continued push to the left will not only damage American prosperity but enrich our enemies.

"When you have the Democrats in this big government socialism model, being anti-oil, anti-gas, anti-coal, one, you kill American jobs," Gingrich said. "You raise the price of living for every American.

"You weaken our national security by increasing the power of Saudi Arabia and Russia because the world is going to turn somewhere to get this energy, and if the U.S. is not willing to do it, we lose relative importance, and these other countries gain importance

"The amount of money Putin is making at $80 and $90 a barrel is financing the Russian army."

Notably, Russia is now building up forces on the Ukraine border, after Biden has green lighted the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline from Germany to Russia.