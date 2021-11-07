Former NY Sen. D'Amato: Moderate Dems Want to Avoid Primaries 'At All Costs'

Former New York Sen. Al D’Amato suggested Sunday that moderate Democrats stay silent because they may be afraid of primary challenges from the left.

"Why do you think the [Democrats] are acting the way they do? Are they terrified of a primary from the left-wing of their party? AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Company has got the moderate Democrats backing off and going along with their agenda because they are afraid they will get primaried," D’Amato said during an appearance on "The Cats Roundtable," hosted by host John Catsimatidis.

"They want to avoid primaries at all costs," D’Amato continued. "What they’ve done is bent over backwards, the Democrats. The moderates and more conservative Democrats are silenced because they want to avoid AOC and her left-wing gang coming after them. They want to hold onto their jobs so badly. Did you see our two [NY] United States senators [Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand] going up and endorsing in Buffalo a left-winger against the incumbent mayor?"

"The mainstream, or moderate, Democrats don’t want to have a primary from the left wing. That’s why you have so many of them getting on board this big spending bill that (President Joe) Biden says will cost us nothing, and if you read the Wall Street Journal this week, they call it ‘the $3.98T,’ really it’s a $4 trillion Trojan horse," he added.

"The bill that they said would cost you nothing … the Penn Wharton School said that the real cost is more than twice what (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and the President are saying. And these people would push through that kind of bill, which would cost the American public twice as much as they claim, so they’re lying to the American people, and would bring devastating consequences of inflation.”

D’Amato also slammed Biden's "inane” policies on energy and said he's "delusional" for contradicting that his Justice Department was negotiating to give up to $450,000 per person to illegal aliens separated at the border.

"Joe Manchin, thank God we have him. He’s the only thing that has kept these wack-a-doodles from passing these massive spending bills, which will fuel inflation, increase the deficit, and cost more people more money," D’Amato said.