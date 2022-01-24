Poll: Independent, Democratic Voters Souring on Biden, Dems

Independent and suburban voters seem to be souring on President Joe Biden and other Democrats, with 56% of suburban voters saying they believe former President Donald Trump was a better president than Biden and 55% of independents saying the same, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released Monday.

In addition, 57% of suburban voters said they are more likely to vote for a Republican candidate in the upcoming midterm elections, compared with 43% who said they are more likely to vote for a Democrat.

Among independents, the percentage was the same.

Taking into consideration some analyses done after the 2020 election, this trend could signal big trouble ahead for Biden; independents helped fuel his win over Donald Trump.

Indeed, after voting for Trump by a 4-percentage-point margin in 2016, independents backed Biden in 2020 by a 13-point margin, with 54% going for the Democrat and 41%, for the defeated incumbent, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Biden's decline in approval ratings has been especially pronounced among younger people and independents, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey of U.S. adults.

Sixty percent say the administration isn't focusing enough on race relations, while 50% say there isn't enough concentration on voting rights and access.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of 1,815 registered voters was conducted from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2022. The probability confidence interval was not provided for this survey.