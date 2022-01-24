×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | Biden Administration | Polls | democrats | biden | independent

Poll: Independent, Democratic Voters Souring on Biden, Dems

Poll: Independent, Democratic Voters Souring on Biden, Dems

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Seated behind him is Vice President Kamala Harris. (Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 24 January 2022 06:33 PM

Independent and suburban voters seem to be souring on President Joe Biden and other Democrats, with 56% of suburban voters saying they believe former President Donald Trump was a better president than Biden and 55% of independents saying the same, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released Monday.

In addition, 57% of suburban voters said they are more likely to vote for a Republican candidate in the upcoming midterm elections, compared with 43% who said they are more likely to vote for a Democrat.

Among independents, the percentage was the same.

Taking into consideration some analyses done after the 2020 election, this trend could signal big trouble ahead for Biden; independents helped fuel his win over Donald Trump. 

Indeed, after voting for Trump by a 4-percentage-point margin in 2016, independents backed Biden in 2020 by a 13-point margin, with 54% going for the Democrat and 41%, for the defeated incumbent, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Biden's decline in approval ratings has been especially pronounced among younger people and independents, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey of U.S. adults.

Sixty percent say the administration isn't focusing enough on race relations, while 50% say there isn't enough concentration on voting rights and access.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of 1,815 registered voters was conducted from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2022. The probability confidence interval was not provided for this survey.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Independent and suburban voters seem to be souring on President Joe Biden and other Democrats, with 56% of suburban voters saying they believe former President Donald Trump was a better president than Biden and 55% of independents saying the same, according to a new Harvard ...
democrats, biden, independent
233
2022-33-24
Monday, 24 January 2022 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved