Biden Pollster Sees 'Sour Environment for Democrats'

A pollster for President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign told Politico on Friday that this is "the worst political environment" he has lived through.

"It's the worst political environment that I've lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant," John Anzalone said in a discussion with Politico Playbook.

"There's a big difference between losing 7 and 10 seats in the House ... and losing 35, 40. ... I think we really have the ability to keep the Senate."

He said earlier in the conversation, "I think what we're missing right now is that voters are very much in, 'What have you done for me lately?' [mode]."

Anzalone added that voters don't think Democrats can "get things done. And so, you know, if we're able to do something — a skinny [Build Back Better] or whatever on health insurance costs, prescription drug costs, elderly care, child care — that's a big deal, because it will give Democrats … a competitive advantage on what they're doing for working families.

"And it'll cut through the inflation narrative, the Ukraine narrative, the Afghan narrative, the border narrative, etc. And right now, we don't see that and we don't have that."

He added that Democrat consultants would agree this is "a really sour environment for Democrats. So we better look at the strategic ways that we can compete, right?"

When asked if Biden will run for another term, Anzalone said, "I have no idea. No indication that he won't run. And I think that ... a lot of us feel that if [former President Donald] Trump runs, there's no one else that could beat Trump [other] than Joe Biden ... You go head-to-head and Joe Biden's always ahead of him. Not by a lot — one or two points. ... Even at his lowest approval rating, he still beats Donald Trump."