Dems to Force Vote on Ukraine Aid Following Navalny's Death

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 05:40 PM EST

Democrats plan to introduce a discharge petition "to bring Ukraine funding to the House floor" following Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death, said Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

"I will be on line to sign it. The votes are there. Are there a dozen Republicans with a shred of courage to sign it and help Ukraine survive? Stay tuned," Pascrell wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've heard more about a discharge petition in the last two days from foreign leaders — at the highest levels — than in my prior 11 years in office combined," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said at the Munich Security Conference.

Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, filed legislation on Feb. 15 that could be used as a vehicle for a discharge petition, a rarely used procedural tool that eventually could force a vote on the bill if at least 218 House members — a majority of the chamber's 435 voting members — sign it.

Under House rules, Ukraine backers could begin collecting signatures for the petition around March 1.

Months after Democratic President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve more foreign security assistance, the Senate last week approved the package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan and to replenish U.S. weapons stocks by an overwhelming 70-30 vote. Twenty-two Republicans joined most Democrats in voting "aye."

The Senate, controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats, passed a $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other allies shortly before dawn on Feb. 13, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said the chamber would not rush to consider the Senate bill.

Navalny's death last week intensified calls for assistance to Ukraine.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


