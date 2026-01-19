Democrats Split on Kamala Harris as 2028 Talk Grows

Kamala Harris is being talked about as a possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, but Democrats are not united on supporting her, reports Axios.

Some leaders and donors are skeptical of her electability due to her 2024 loss and ties to the Biden administration, while others still back her.

In his forthcoming memoir, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Harris' 2024 vetting team at one point asked whether he had ever been an "agent of the Israeli government" — a question he described as offensive.

Harris, the 2024 Democrat nominee, has been active on the public circuit recently, mainly promoting her memoir "107 Days," which detailed her brief 2024 campaign after former President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, with an extended book tour that has included stops across the South and other regions.

Those appearances have the feel of early campaign groundwork — she's keeping her political profile high and engaging with voters — but as of January 2026 she has not launched a formal campaign for any office, including the 2028 presidential race.

Still, last October, Harris signaled she was leaving the door open to launching a 2028 bid, telling the BBC, "I'm not done."

"I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones," she said.

Many Democrat lawmakers don't expect she will run again due to her ties to Biden.

One top Democrat told Axios: "Kamala hasn't accepted she's not running yet."

Still, an average of 15 recent 2028 presidential primary polls show Harris trailing California Gov. Gavin Newsom by less than 1 percentage point, 22.4%-22.1%.

And pollster Cornell Belcher, who worked on Obama's presidential campaigns, told Axios that Harris carries weight among Black voters.

"When Black voters broke for Barack Obama starting in South Carolina, he couldn't be beat because so much of the primary goes through the Black Belt and those southern states," he said.

"If you can't compete with Harris with Black voters, you can't win the South."