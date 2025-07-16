Data Analyst: 2028 General Election Not Looking Good for Dems

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten says the 2028 general election isn't looking good for Democrats, as they are "behind their 2006 and 2018 paces when it comes to the generic congressional ballot."

"Their lead is less than half, less than half of where it was in either 2017 or 2005 in July both those years — the year before the midterm election," Enten said Wednesday on CNN.

"Yes, Donald Trump may be unpopular, but Democrats have not come anywhere close to sealing the deal at this particular point."

It's not just the generic ballot where Democrats are behind their 2017 and 2005 pace, added Enten.

"It's actually when it comes seat by seat, you see that at least at this particular point, Republicans have more net pickup opportunities. This doesn't look anything like those wave elections back in 2006 or 2018," he said.