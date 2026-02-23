Dem AGs Collaborate to Block Trump Voting Moves

The nation's Democrat attorneys general are preparing legal and strategic responses to potential Trump administration actions related to federal election oversight ahead of the midterm elections.

Politico reported that several Democrat attorneys general said they have been meeting for months, in person and virtually, to run scenario exercises and coordinate potential court challenges if the administration takes steps they believe could affect voting operations.

Among the concerns raised are possible federal efforts involving voting machines or ballots, changes affecting mail delivery of ballots, or the deployment of federal personnel to polling locations.

Democrat attorneys general said they are drafting motions for temporary restraining orders and other legal action to preserve election material and prevent what they describe as improper federal interference at voting sites.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the group believes it must be prepared for a range of possibilities, citing President Donald Trump's past comments about elections.

Nineteen Democrat attorneys general previously filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump executive order addressing voting rules; portions were later blocked by courts.

When the Department of Justice sent election monitors to polling locations in New Jersey and California last November, Bonta deployed state observers in response.

Democrat attorneys general said recent comments from Trump and members of his administration have intensified their preparations.

Earlier this month, Trump called on Republicans to "nationalize" voting and suggested federal involvement to thwart what he sees as cheating in election operations in major cities such as Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said Democrat officials are considering what legal theories the administration could pursue and how to respond in court.

White House spokeswomann Abigail Jackson said Democrats are trying to undermine election integrity efforts and argued that federal law gives the Justice Department authority to ensure states comply with election requirements, including maintaining accurate voter rolls.

Jackson said Trump supports legislative proposals such as the SAVE America Act, which would establish a national photo identification requirement for voting and tighten rules on mail-in voting and ballot collection.

Democrat attorneys general oppose the SAVE America Act and other proposals backed by the administration, arguing they would restrict access to voting, while supporters say the focus is to ensure only properly registered voters can cast a ballot.

The attorneys general also cited concern about potential federal law enforcement presence near polling locations, though ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said there is no reason for agents to be deployed to polling facilities.

A multistate lawsuit seeking to permanently block portions of Trump's executive order remains pending in lower court.

The FBI obtained a search warrant in January to seize hundreds of boxes of ballots from election offices in Fulton County, Georgia.

It's part of a criminal investigation into possible "deficiencies or defects" in the vote count in the 2020 election, which Trump lost, according to the affidavit.

The document outlines the justification for the FBI search targeting a county that Trump and his allies have long described as central to their claims that the 2020 election was riddled with improprieties.