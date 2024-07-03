WATCH TV LIVE

Dem Governors Express Confidence in Biden After Meeting Him

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 08:13 PM EDT

The Democrat governors of New York, Minnesota, and Maryland, who were among the state leaders who met President Joe Biden on Wednesday, expressed confidence in him and said they had an honest discussion after Biden's debate performance.

"We were honest about the feedback that we were getting," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters after the meeting at the White House. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she felt confident after the meeting.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said Biden's Thursday night debate performance against Republican former President Donald Trump was bad but added that he felt Biden was fit for office.

