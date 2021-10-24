×
Tags: Donald Trump | Fox News | democrat | commercials

Trump Hits Fox for Running Pro-Democrat Ads

Trump Hits Fox for Running Pro-Democrat Ads
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

Sunday, 24 October 2021 10:58 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed Fox News for running commercials that are critical of him while guests and hosts say positive things about him and his ideas.

"What good is it if FOX News speaks well of me when they continually allow horrible and untruthful anti-Trump commercials to be run — and plenty of them," Trump said in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

"In the good old days, that would never have happened and today it happens all of the time," he continued. "Ratings-challenged CNN and MSNBC would never run a positive Trump ad — never. With so many forces against us, Big Tech, the Fake News Media, the Radical Left, the RINOs, and more, we are at such a disadvantage, but we will win anyway!"

Trump has not announced whether he will be seeking another term in office in the 2024 election cycle, though he has strongly hinted at it. Even so, he is campaigning and endorsing candidates in the 2022 midterms as he holds rallies across the country. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed Fox News for running commercials that are critical of him while guests and hosts say positive things about him and his ideas.
Sunday, 24 October 2021 10:58 PM
